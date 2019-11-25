ANN ARBOR – Starting on Giving Tuesday, Food Gatherers will launch its annual Rockin’ for the Hungry food and fund drive in partnership with ann arbor’s 107one and Kroger.

The food and fund drive aims to alleviate hunger in Washtenaw County by raising one million meals for the hungry. One in seven residents in the county will be food insecure this holiday season, and many turn to local food banks for help.

How it works:

From Dec. 3-8, financial and non-perishable food donations can be made at any Kroger store in Washtenaw County.

Food Gatherers staff and volunteers will be outside Kroger on Plymouth Road on Dec. 3 and on Maple Road from Dec. 4-8 to collect donations.

Donations can also be made online at www.foodgatherers.org/rockin or by phone at 734-761-2796.

As is tradition, ann arbor’s 107one radio hosts will be broadcasting live and “freezin’ for a reason” for six days outside local Kroger stores. Community members are welcome to join them in person, or tune in for interviews with community leaders, donor-sponsored “power hours” and updates.

Gifts made during the campaign will be matched 1:1, thanks to longtime donors including Harold & Kay Peplau and Irene Fast.

Because of the 1:1 matching, a $5 donation can provide 30 meals to those in need.

“When you make a gift during Rockin', you will provide meals to our neighbors facing hunger by supporting our network of 170 partner programs and agencies distributing food throughout Washtenaw County,” Food Gatherers CEO and President Eileen Spring said in a statement. “The generosity of the local community helps put more meals on more tables during the holiday season and all year long.”

Live broadcast schedule:

• Tuesday, Dec. 3, 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Kroger at 2641 Plymouth Road

• Wednesday, Dec. 4 through Saturday, Dec. 7, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Kroger at 400 South Maple Road

• Sunday, Dec. 8, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Kroger at 400 South Maple Road

For more information, visit www.foodgatherers.org/rockin.

About Food Gatherers

Food Gatherers’ mission is to alleviate hunger in Washtenaw County. As the food bank and food rescue program for the county, we distribute more than 6.6 million pounds of food to 170 nonprofit programs serving approximately 44,500 low-income adults, seniors and children annually. For a list of our partner programs or to learn how you can become involved in the fight against hunger locally, please visit www.foodgatherers.org or call 734-761-2796.

About ann arbor’s 107one

ann arbor’s 107one is Ann Arbor’s leading adult radio station. Home to the Martin Bandyke program in the morning, the station reaches 45,300 adults each week in the Washtenaw region and can be heard at 107.1 FM or on the web with streaming audio at www.annarbors107one.com.