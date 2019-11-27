ANN ARBOR – For the second consecutive home game, the Ann Arbor Golf & Outing Club and the University of Michigan Golf Course will be closed to tailgaters during the game against Ohio State.

The Ann Arbor Golf & Outing Club took to Facebook on Tuesday to make the announcement, blaming wet ground for the closure. Season pass holders were quick to respond in the comments, saying no refunds have been offered.

Here’s the original post:

Meanwhile, U-M’s Golf Course posted on Facebook Wednesday morning, announcing that ADA cash parking will only be available in its paved lot:

The clubs closed previously during the Nov. 16 game against Michigan State due to wet ground caused by unprecedented snowfall on Nov. 11. At the time, Pioneer High School also limited its parking over fears its grounds could be ruined.

No word yet on whether Pioneer will follow suit in the closure.

