Tiny Expo Indie Art & Craft fair to take over Ann Arbor District Library Dec. 14
Support independent artists, take care of holiday shopping
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – On Dec. 14, the downtown branch of the Ann Arbor District Library will turn into a holiday craft expo for independent arts and crafts.
From 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., the Tiny Expo Indie Art & Craft Fair will host over 45 independent artists and crafters in the lobby of the downtown Ann Arbor library.
Throughout the day, library patrons will have the opportunity to browse and shop goods from artists like Paloma Nunez-Regueiro, Debbie Carlos and David Zinn. Tiny Expo vendor arts and crafts will range from photography, jewelry and fabrics to stuffed toys, woodworking and crocheted critters.
From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. there will also be hands-on art experiences including screen printing with Modati Studios, making winter hat ornaments and tactfully tearing tissue paper for stained glass windows.
View this post on Instagram
🎶 Bowie and Bing sing Drummer Boy!🎶 It’s here, one more day (weekend, tech) to order custom @glass_action this year!! All other incoming quotes and orders thereafter will be taken as ‘next in line’ with no guarantees. When kiddo gets out of school we both take a holiday vacation, and the time leading up to that break is finishing everything ordered, my show work and retail stock!! Thank you all for keeping me so busy this season, and trusting me with your project ideas. Upcoming shows: @handmade_detroit DUCF 12/6-8 #tinyexpo at @aadlgram 12/14 #12daysofrustbelt at @rustbeltmarket along side @handmade_detroit and @jodi_lynn_doodles 12/13-24 #stainedglass #happyholidays #glass_action #patternmaker #detroit #oakparkMI #womeninthearts #shopsmall #buyhandmade #THANKYOU
To get a sneak peek of the goods that will be sold at the Tiny Expo, check out #tinyexpo on Instagram or visit the Tiny Expo website.
The 2019 Tiny Expo vendors include
- Alchemy Slow Living Studio
- Almapottery
- Arsenal Handicraft LLC
- Beacon & Batten
- Black Thread Studio
- The Brave Wimp
- Build with Wood
- Color of Sound
- Dcreated Boutique
- Debbie Carlos Studio
- Dote Note + Gift
- Drewbie’s Zoo
- enamor
- Flock Home
- Glass Action
- Haley Rose Design Studio
- Hand Stitch Project
- hay.mo.mad
- JBL Woodworks
- Jessica Nielsen Design
- JKM Soy Candles
- Jocelyn Gotlib
- June Loom Handwoven
- Lefevre Handmade
- Lost & Unfounded, LLC
- Mimi and Ferne
- Mitten Made
- Object Apparel
- Paloma Nunez-Regueiro
- Petals + Butters
- Prankster Press
- Purl You Crazy
- Rose & Perry Co.
- SAJEEV VISWESWARAN ART
- Saving Throw Pillows
- Scarlet Crane Creations
- Slachta Design
- Stacey Malasky
- Sunny Beach Design
- Taneko Says Hello
- Tree Trunk Arts
- We Am + Hannah Burr Studio
- White Bird Pins
- White Owl Jewelry
- Woolly Mammoth Design
- The Woven Good
The downtown branch of the AADL is at 343 South Fifth Ave.
