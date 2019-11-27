ANN ARBOR, Mich. – On Dec. 14, the downtown branch of the Ann Arbor District Library will turn into a holiday craft expo for independent arts and crafts.

From 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., the Tiny Expo Indie Art & Craft Fair will host over 45 independent artists and crafters in the lobby of the downtown Ann Arbor library.

Throughout the day, library patrons will have the opportunity to browse and shop goods from artists like Paloma Nunez-Regueiro, Debbie Carlos and David Zinn. Tiny Expo vendor arts and crafts will range from photography, jewelry and fabrics to stuffed toys, woodworking and crocheted critters.

From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. there will also be hands-on art experiences including screen printing with Modati Studios, making winter hat ornaments and tactfully tearing tissue paper for stained glass windows.

To get a sneak peek of the goods that will be sold at the Tiny Expo, check out #tinyexpo on Instagram or visit the Tiny Expo website.

The 2019 Tiny Expo vendors include

Alchemy Slow Living Studio

Almapottery

Arsenal Handicraft LLC

Beacon & Batten

Black Thread Studio

The Brave Wimp

Build with Wood

Color of Sound

Dcreated Boutique

Debbie Carlos Studio

Dote Note + Gift

Drewbie’s Zoo

enamor

Flock Home

Glass Action

Haley Rose Design Studio

Hand Stitch Project

hay.mo.mad

JBL Woodworks

Jessica Nielsen Design

JKM Soy Candles

Jocelyn Gotlib

June Loom Handwoven

Lefevre Handmade

Lost & Unfounded, LLC

Mimi and Ferne

Mitten Made

Object Apparel

Paloma Nunez-Regueiro

Petals + Butters

Prankster Press

Purl You Crazy

Rose & Perry Co.

SAJEEV VISWESWARAN ART

Saving Throw Pillows

Scarlet Crane Creations

Slachta Design

Stacey Malasky

Sunny Beach Design

Taneko Says Hello

Tree Trunk Arts

We Am + Hannah Burr Studio

White Bird Pins

White Owl Jewelry

Woolly Mammoth Design

The Woven Good

The downtown branch of the AADL is at 343 South Fifth Ave.