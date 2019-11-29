ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Marijuana has been legal for nearly a year, but this weekend is the first time anyone can walk into a select few stores and buy recreational marijuana in Michigan.

Sales begin Sunday morning in Ann Arbor. Regulators said users should expect long lines, high prices and a shortage of product in the early months.

Right now, just six stores are licensed to sell in Michigan. Four are in Ann Arbor, one is in Evart and one is in Morenci.

Starting Sunday, anyone age 21 and older with a valid license can legally buy 2.5 ounces of adult-use marijuana.

“I think that we’ve made a lot of progress in the past 10 years, and I’m excited to see where it goes,” said Nate Kirtner, a medical marijuana card holer.

Greenstone Provisions and two other marijuana shops in Ann Arbor will begin selling marijuana to adults.

“It’s a milestone -- writing history,” said Bartek Kupczyk, part-owner of Greenstone Provisions.

Doors open at 11 a.m. Sunday, and experts are anticipating long lines. They said they will likely run out of product.

“You finally have a few places where you can buy adult-use cannabis,” Bartek said. "Before you had zero.

Kirtner now lives in Tennessee, working in the hemp industry.

“They definitely look up to Michigan a lot in terms of legislation, how to do things the right way,” Kirtner said.

Only a handful of Michigan retailers will be able to sell adult-use marijuana because municipalities control who gets a license. In anticipation of shortages, approved businesses can transfer half of the medical inventory they’ve had for a month to adult use.

“There’s major concerns there’s just not enough product right now,” Bartek said. “Hopefully MRA will approve more cultivators and processors, and customers can get the cannabis they want.”

Residents in cities such as Detroit or Warren who wonder why they can’t buy adult-use marijuana should lobby their municipal governments to opt in, experts said.

Greenstone Provisions and other retailers are looking to invest in cities such as Detroit. They’re waiting for municipalities to review ordinances and open their doors to the industry.

Marijuana will be taxed 10%.