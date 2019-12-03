Ann Arbor, Mich. – It’s #GivingTuesday and Ann Arbor non-profits and volunteer organizations are urging residents to turn their Black Friday and Cyber Monday savings into helpful donations.

Started in 2012, Giving Tuesday is a day of philanthropy encouraged nationwide to support local organizations in their missions.

Here are some Ann Arbor organizations that enrich our community.

The organization connects operas, performers and lyrical experiences together within the Ann Arbor area. It provides operatic programming within the community by regularly offering full operatic productions, chamber opera, educational programs and opportunities for emerging artists.

Focused on making affordable housing something achievable in Washtenaw County. A volunteer-driven organization, H4H Huron Valley rehabilitates homes, organizes local action and neighborhood engagement and provides additional resources for low-income residents.

Today, Level One Bank will match every donation made to the organization.

A grassroots nonprofit, the organization raises funds and awareness for research on treatments for ALS (Lou Gehrig’s Disease). Ann Arbor Active Against ALS using Active Initiatives to encourage Ann Arborites to move while creating a compassionate community.

An organization promoting Ann Arbor independent book stores, Ann Arbor Book Society has filled the city with its Booktown maps. The organization celebrates Treetown’s numerous award-winning authors, hosts a calendar of book-based events and provides regular news for the bookish.

A dedicated space for Washtenaw County youth, the center provides a space for teens to engage in creative outlets and explore various forms of activism and art.

To find more nonprofits participating in Giving Tuesday, visit the #GivingTuesday website.