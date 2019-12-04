Michigan Lottery: Washtenaw County man wins $1M on scratch off ticket

LANSING, Mich. – A Washtenaw County man thought he’d won $20 and was stunned when he uncovered a $1 million prize playing the Michigan Lottery’s Millionaire Maker instant game.

The player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought his winning ticket at the Smokers Express, located at 1799 Washtenaw Road in Ypsilanti.

“I bought one Millionaire Maker ticket and scratched it off in the parking lot,” said the 66-year-old player. “When I had a number match, I was expecting to win $20. I slowly uncovered the prize, and when I saw ‘1MIL’ I said some things I can’t repeat!

“I left the store and drove to a friend’s house because I had to tell someone what happened. As soon as he opened the door, I couldn’t get the smile off my face.”

The player visited Lottery headquarters recently to claim the big prize. He chose to receive the prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $634,000 rather than annuity payments for the full amount. He plans use his winnings to buy a new vehicle, take a trip down South, and then save the remainder.

“This is truly a blessing that is going to change my life,” the player said.

Players have won more than $54 million playing Millionaire Maker, which launched in April. Each $20 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $40 up to $1 million. More than $44 million in prizes remain, including six $1 million top prizes and 29 $5,000 prizes.

Lottery instant games may be purchased at 10,500 retailers across the state.

In 2018, Lottery players won more than $1 billion playing instant games.