University of Michigan’s Prison Creative Arts Project to present works of writers at Bookbound Dec. 12

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Writers from the University of Michigan’s Prison Creative Arts Project will present pieces of work Thursday night at Bookbound in Ann Arbor.

Starting at 7 p.m., the writers and the editorial committee of the Michigan Review of Prisoner Creative Writing will read their favorite pieces during the evening after an Open Mic & Share.

Created by the Prison Creative Arts Project, the “Michigan Review of Prisoner Creative Writing” is a regularly published collection of written work by incarcerated writers. Copies will be available for purchase throughout the evening.

During the open mic portion of the event, local poets are invited to bring and read their poetry, or the poetry of another author.

Bookbount hosts Open Mic & Share events every second Thursday of each month. The next event is scheduled for Feb. 13, 2020.

To learn more about Thursday’s event, visit the Bookbound event page.

More about Prison Creative Arts Project

A collective of programs at the U-M, the project brings students, faculty, staff, volunteers, formerly incarcerated adults, as well as youth and adults in detention and treatment programs together in artistic collaboration. Founded in 1990, PCAP regularly hosts academic opportunities, arts and creative workshops, as well as a reentry arts project.

Learn more about PCAP here.

Bookbound is at 1729 Plymouth Rd.