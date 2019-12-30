Four ways to spend New Year’s Eve in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Not sure what to do for New Year’s Eve? Check out these four parties in Ann Arbor.

New Years Tiki Party

HOMES Brewery -- 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Celebrate the new year pretending that it’s not the winter. Stop by HOMES Brewery for its annual tiki party with a live deejay, specials and three-course buffet.

Tickets cost $75 and include hors d’oeuvres, main course and late-night snacks, two drink tickets, a special tiki cocktail, special beer tappings as well as champagne for a toast. Purchase tickets here.

HOMES Brewery is at 2321 Jackson Ave.

2020 New Year’s Eve Countdown Party

Townies Brewery -- 6 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Raise a pint to the end of 2019 at Townies. Laugh during a comedy show and dance with the DJ. Tickets cost $59.95 and include a drink ticket, a dinner buffet, and champagne for a midnight toast. Purchase tickets here.

Townies Brewery is at 2350 West Liberty St.

NYE Dinner

Miss Kim -- 6 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.

Not planning on staying up late? Join Miss Kim, and your friends, for a dinner party at 6 p.m. or 8 p.m. Tables will be set up family-style in groups of four or six, so you can make new friends if yours won’t join you.

Tickets are $38. A dinner buffet, a sparkling drink and extras are included. Buy tickets here.

Miss Kim is at 415 North 5th Ave.

Great Gatsby New Year’s Eve Celebration

The Circ Bar -- 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Ring in the new year like its 1925 and you’re a mysterious stranger who throws extravagant parties. Roaring 20s attire is encouraged for when you join host Baker the Facemaker at this roaring Great Gatsby themed party.

Tickets cost $20 each and include complimentary champagne for the midnight toast, party favors and late-night snacks. Purchase tickets here.

The Circ Bar is at 210 South First St.

For more NYE events happening downtown, click here.