Local donors help Ozone House raise $1 million during matching campaign

ANN ARBOR – Ozone House ended 2019 with some big fundraising news.

The nonprofit raised $1 million thanks to an anonymous local foundation that pledged to match all FRONT DOOR Capital Campaign donations by the end of the year.

With the recent donations, Ozone House is now closer to its goal of $6.5 million for its new “Forever Home” at 1600 N. Huron River Drive in Ypsilanti.

Local companies that contributed donations during the matching challenge include:

Cultivate Coffee & Tap House

Piper Partners Real Estate Team

The Ford Motor Company Fund

In addition, more than 120 individuals from the local community participated in the fundraising campaign.

Dug and Linh Song donated a closing gift of over $300,000 that helped complete the $500,000 match.

“Krista Girty, Executive Director, and her team are beyond grateful to the community for believing in Ozone House and standing up for youth,” Ozone House announced in a press release.

Construction on the 19,000-square-foot home in Ypsilanti is nearly complete. Plans are in place to move the organization’s youth housing facilities, case management services, counseling services, administrative offices and 24-hour crisis line to the new location in the coming months.

To learn more about the FRONT DOOR campaign or to make a donation, visit www.ozonehouse.org/front-door-campaign.

About Ozone House

Ozone House is a community-based organization that offers young people, who face homelessness or housing instability, a safe space. We help youth lead safe, healthy, and productive lives through intervention and prevention services, and programming that meets the needs of youth seeking supports. Services include: emergency services, counseling, drop-in center, housing, job training and leadership, LGBTQ+ services, college support, school support K-12, and substance abuse support. Ozone House has been in the community since 1969.

To learn more about Ozone House, visit www.ozonehouse.org.