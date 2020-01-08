Elixir Vitae Coffee and Tea in downtown Ann Arbor closes its doors

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Much-loved by the Ann Arbor community, Elixir Vitae Coffee and Tea in downtown Ann Arbor has closed its doors.

Known for its non-fussy drinks and cozy atmosphere, the cafe on Maynard St. originally opened as Cafe Ambrosia in 2002. It changed its name in 2012 when owner Ed Renoullet opened a second location on Liberty St.

The cafe has been named as one of the first coffee shops in the early 2000s to have begun cultivating Ann Arbor’s caffeinated image. Elixir Vitae was also known for its $2 chai lattes.

The Maynard St. location closed in early January.

According to a Facebook page for the Liberty St. location, the last day for that location was Dec. 20.

A4 has reached out to the business for comment.

✉ Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!