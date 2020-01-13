City of Ann Arbor accepting applications for boards and commissions volunteers
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The city of Ann Arbor is currently accepting applications for volunteer appointees for boards, commissions around Treetown.
Appointed by Mayor Taylor and the city council, those selected will work in different capacities to improve the city, convene for regular meetings, oversee a myriad of responsibilities and help shape city government.
While many of the boards, commissions, committees and councils provide information, analysis, and recommendations to the city council and city administrator, some decision-making bodies have the authority over specific areas such as zoning or historic districts.
Applicants do not need to have prior experience in public service.
Currently, there are vacancies available in many advisory bodies including the:
- Building Board of Appeals
- Downtown Area Citizens' Advisory Council (CAC)
- Elizabeth Dean Fund Committee
- Greenbelt Advisory Commission (GAC)
- Human Rights Commission
- Housing Board of Appeals
- Housing and Human Services Advisory Board
- Huron River Watershed Council
- Local Officers' Compensation Commission
- Main Street Business Improvement Zone Board of Directors
- Park Advisory Commission
- Recreation Advisory Commission
- Transportation Commission
- Zoning Board of Appeals
View all vacancies here. Position terms range in length.
To apply, those interested must fill out the online application and submit a resume or CV here.
More information about the City of Ann Arbor boards and commissions can be found on its website.
