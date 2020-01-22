Lucky’s Market in Ann Arbor to close

ANN ARBOR – Lucky’s Market at 1919 S. Industrial Hwy will be closing its doors for good soon.

According to reports, the food chain with 39 locations in 10 states will be closing the majority of its stores. In Florida, Lucky’s announced it will be closing 20 of its 21 locations by Feb. 12 and plans to open 14 more locations in the Sunshine State have been scrapped.

The Ann Arbor location announced its closure on Facebook Tuesday evening:

While the store said it will be offering discounts starting Wednesday, there is no word yet on a final closing date.

The move comes after Kroger announced last year its plan to divest its interest in Lucky’s Market, a strategic partnership that began in 2016. According to reports, Lucky’s employees will be receiving severance pay.

The Colorado-based chain was founded in 2003 by chefs Bo and Trish Sharon who prioritized local, organic food and aimed to make the shopping experience appealing to foodies with “sip 'n stroll” beer and wine specials. The Ann Arbor location opened in 2015 after Kroger moved out of the space.

A message left seeking comment from a spokeswoman for Lucky’s has not been returned.