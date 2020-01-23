Six ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – While not the most romantic of small cities, Ann Arbor still offers up great ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

Whether going out on the town with a partner, celebrating singlehood with close friends, or gathering for Galentine’s brunch, give these six Valentine’s Day ideas a try.

Ann Arbor Comedy Showcase -- Feb. 13, 14, 15 -- 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.

A comedian who blends commentary, wit and charm, Tina Giorgi has been featured at the Las Vegas Comedy Festival. On top being an actor and writer, she has performed at the Toyota Comedy Festival and the Marshall’s Women of Comedy Festival. Her intelligent comedy made the former high school teacher a finalist in the "National Lampoon Comedy Search” and she is also a co-writer and co-star of the comedy play “Shut Up Sit Down & Eat.”

Tickets costs from $12 to $16 in advance online. Tickets will be available at-the-door for $14 to $18.

The Ark -- Feb. 14 -- 8 p.m.

A gathering of coupled musical and Michigan talent, the evening concert is the Ark’s ode to Valentine’s Day. Hosted by Annie and Rod Caps, Jen Cass and Eric Janetsky (The Lucky Nows), as well as Julianna and Andy Wilson (The Springtails) will take to the stage to drum up some love for the day of love.

The show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets cost $20 and can be bought online here or in-person.

AR Workshop Ann Arbor -- Feb. 14 -- 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Not a fan of fancy dinners or lovey-dovey outings? AR Workshop is hosting a DIY night full of making memories. Couples can work together to build and customize wood projects like signs, Lazy Susans, clocks, and trays.

Projects range in price from $40 to $115. Registration can be done online here.

AR Workshop is BYOB and BYO-snacks, but complimentary chocolate strawberries will be available.

Grizzly Peak Brewing Company -- Feb. 14 -- 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Got a heartbreaking break-up story? How about a harsh reality check of epic proportions? Grab a mic down in the cellar of Grizzly Peak during the Breakup Story Slam. Tell your sob story to a room full of people who also don’t like Valentine’s Day. The best (or worst, depending on how you look at it) story will win a prize.

The brewing company will also have beer and shot specials.

Bløm Meadworks -- Feb. 15 -- 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Learn how to make chocolate truffles from Mindo Chocolate while customizing your own sweets for your sweetheart.

The workshop costs $30 and includes 4 custom truffles and a flight of four meads.

Register here.

Grizzly Peak Brewing Company -- Feb. 16 -- 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Once recovered from overindulging at the Anti V-Day party, head back to Grizzly Peak to support women and girls. Brunch goers will be able to partake in a custom brunch menu including mimosas and a beer and macaron flight.

To add adventure to brunch, classes at Vie Fitness & Spa, Ivey Salon and Rock Paper Scissors can also be added to brunch for $10. Classes will be held before brunch.

Brunch and class reservations can be made by calling 734-741-7325 or emailing manager@grizzlypeak.net.

A portion of proceeds will be donated to the Women’s Center of Southeastern Michigan.

For more information visit the Grizzly Peak Facebook page.

As a bonus, and for those who prefer more afternoon-friendly Valentine’s Day celebrations, the Kempf House Museum will offer Victorian Valentine Tea from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Feb. 8 and 9. The afternoon tea will be served with sweet and savory offerings and historically appropriate costumes are encouraged.

The Valentine’s Day fundraiser costs $25 for members, $30 for non-members. To make reservations, call 734-994-4898.