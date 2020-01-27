Six artists to watch at Ann Arbor Folk Festival this weekend

ANN ARBOR – The 43rd Ann Arbor Folk Festival is almost here, and will be kicking off its two-day run at Hill Auditorium on Friday.

Each year, staff at The Ark curate a diverse lineup of big-brand names and up-and-comers to the folk scene. From Americana to blues and rock, there’s a genre for every musical taste, and the atmosphere keeps audiences’ toes tapping all night long.

Here are six artists to watch at this year’s event.

Friday, Jan. 31

Calexico + Iron & Wine

Headlining night one of Folk Fest are Calexico and Iron & Wine in a unique collaboration that’s been developing for years. Iron & Wine’s Sam Beam, known for his mellow folk tunes, is a stark contrast to Calexico’s classic rock sound. Together, they strike a beautiful balance and produce a sound that makes you want to sit on a sunny back porch and watch the day go by.

The two have been producing music together since 2005 and this Tiny Desk Concert from 2019 was more than a decade in the making.

Ingrid Michaelson

Michaelson is perhaps the most mainstream of the artists playing at this year’s festival. The singer-songwriter came onto the music scene in 2005 and has had two singles reach the Billboard Hot 100. Her most recognizable hits are “The Way I Am,” “Girls Chase Boys,” “Hell No,” and, most recently, “Missing You.”

The New York City native’s songs have been featured on the ABC drama Grey’s Anatomy and in Old Navy commercials.

The Lone Bellow

Formed at a diner in Brooklyn, New York City in 2011, this Americana trio hit the ground running and reached No. 64 on the Billboard 200 with their first album in 2013. The group has recorded an album with The National’s Aaron Dessner and have toured the UK with Grammy award-winning artist Kacey Musgraves.

Their new album, “Half Moon Light,” comes out on Feb. 7.

Saturday, Feb. 1

Nathaniel Rateliff

The Denver-based singer-songwriter will headline night two of Folk Fest with an acoustic set. While he has recorded with his band Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats since 2013, he has recorded several solo works, including his most recent single “What a Drag,” which he released on Jan. 24.

The award-winning artist has shared the stage with The Lumineers, Bon Iver, Mumford & Sons and more throughout his career and has been written up in the New York Times, Billboard and Spin as a “must hear” artist.

Mandolin Orange

No strangers to Folk Fest, the folk duo first performed at the festival in 2015. Formed in 2009 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, Andrew Marlin and Emily Frantz have toured throughout the U.S., Canada and Europe on the festival circuit with their folky, Americana sound. Their talents run deep with Marlin’s mastery of the mandolin, guitar and banjo and Frantz’s command of the violin and guitar.

Bettye LaVette

Raised in Detroit, LaVette has been making music since 1962 when she released her first album at the age of sixteen. Early in her career, she toured with Otis Redding, Ben E. King and Barbara Lynn. The Grammy-nominated artist draws inspiration from soul, R&B, country and gospel and has toured around the world. Throughout her career, she has appeared on “Late Night with David Letterman,” “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno,” “The Today Show,” “Good Morning America” and more.

This year, she will be inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame.

For more information about the 43rd Ann Arbor Folk Festival, visit www.theark.org/folk-festival.