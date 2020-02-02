Gifts of Art free February concerts kick off Thursday at University Hospital in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – On Thursday, the first of four free concerts at University Hospital will take place.

During the lunchtime concert, the CutTime Simfonica string quartet will play a dramatic mix of original pieces and classical hits blending together elements from different musical genres as well as new music by Rick Robinson, the artistic Director of CutTime Productions.

CutTime Simfonica is has been featured on Live in the D and is an ensemble of musicians from around Michigan.

The Thursday concert will also feature Eliot Heaton, the concertmaster of the Michigan Opera Theatre Orchestra and songs from Mozart, Bach, Beethoven, Tchaikovsky and Ellington.

Learn more about the concert here.

CutTime Simfonica at Michigan Medicine presented by Gifts of Art. Posted by Gifts of Art on Thursday, February 14, 2019

Three other concerts are scheduled for every Thursday in February.

ROMANTIC FLUTE MUSIC

Feb. 13 - Melissa-Kay Grey & Aleksandra Vojcic

Performed by Melissa-Kay Grey and Dr. Aleksandra Vojcic, the concert will combine the voices of piano and flute music and will showcase romantic pieces right before Valentine’s Day.

A flutist and music instructor, Grey is also the executive director of Seven Pillars while Vojcic is a pianist and faculty member at the University of Michigan School of Music, Theatre and Dance.

ICONIC JAZZ

Feb. 20 - Ron Brooks Trio

Lead by Ron Brooks, a Washtenaw County business person and jazz bassist, the trio will play a dynamic intersection of jazz, combining complex rhythms and exciting tunes. Brooks, who has played all over Europe, was the house bandleader and proprietor of the Bird of Paradise Jazz club for 18 years.

CLASSICAL GUITAR

Feb. 27 - Michael Casher

A physician at the University of Michigan Hospital and associate professor, Casher is also a classical guitarist. Having studied classical guitar at Stetson University, he has performed in masters classes and as a soloist or in ensembles.

All Gifts of Art concerts are from noon to 1 p.m in the main lobby of the University Hospital. Concerts are also streamed live through the Gifts of Art Facebook page.

The University Hospital is at 1500 East Medical Center Dr.