Concordia University Ann Arbor releases spring arts program schedule

ANN ARBOR – Concordia University Ann Arbor has released its Spring 2020 Kreft Arts Program lineup with a wide array of events for the campus community and members of the public to enjoy.

From music and theater to art exhibitions and lectures, here’s what’s happening this spring at CUAA.

Lecture: Aisha Sloan

When: Feb. 19

Hear award-winning essayist Aisha Sloan read portions of her work and discuss her writing on Feb. 19 at 7:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public and will take place in the CUAA Music Recital Hall.

Art exhibit: ‘The Stranger in Heaven’

When: Now through Feb. 23

See works by fashion designer Dong Kyu Kim at his exhibit “The Stranger in Heaven” at the Kreft Art Gallery now through Feb. 23. The gallery is free and open to the public and exhibit hours are Tuesday through Friday from noon to 4 p.m.

Lecture: Dickens’ Great Expectations... and Ours

When: Feb. 26

CUAA English professor Mark Looker will be leading this free books and coffee lecture on Feb. 26 to mark the 160th anniversary of Dickens’ iconic novel ‘Great Expectations.’ The lecture is free and open to the public and will take place at 4 p.m. in the Earhart Manor Living Room.

Musical performance: Aakash Mittal Trio

When: Feb. 28

The Minneapolis Star-Tribune has called Aakash Mittal “a fiery alto saxaphonist and prolific composer.” See the musician perform at the Kreft Center Recital Hall on Feb. 28 at 7:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

Musical performance: Concordia Vespers

When: March 1

See this annual musical tradition featuring Arborsong and the Boychoir of Ann Arbor on March 1 at 5 p.m. in the Chapel of the Holy Trinity. This year’s performance will feature the Michigan premiere of The Holy Spirit Mass -- a work written for David Cherwien and the National Lutheran Choir. The event is free and open to the public.

Art exhibit: 2020 Kreft Juried Exhibition

When: March 5-April 12

This year’s Kreft Juried Exhibition titled “Reconciliation” will take place from March 5 to April 12. An opening reception for the artists is slated for March 5 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Both the gallery and reception are free and open to the public. More event details coming soon.

Zombies from the Beyond: The Musical

When: April 2-5

According to Concordia’s theater department, its spring production titled “Zombies from the Beyond” is “a musical comedy celebration of American ideals and foibles in the Eisenhower era.”

All performances will take place in the Kreft Center Black Box Theater.

Showtimes:

Thursday-Saturday: 8 p.m.

Sunday: 2 p.m.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students and seniors. To purchase tickets, click here.

Lecture: Atheism: A Critical Analysis

When: April 8

CUAA philosophy professor Stephen Parrish will lead this books and coffee lecture on his recently-published book. The discussion will take place on April 8 at 4 p.m. in the Earhart Manor Living Room. The event is free and open to the public.

Musical performance: Guitarist Pierre Bensusan

When: April 28

Dubbed “one of the world’s most distinctive and influential guitarists” by The Washington Post, Bensusan will be performing at CUAA on April 28 at 7:30 p.m. at the Kreft Arts Recital Hall.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students and seniors. To purchase tickets, click here.

