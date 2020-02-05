Indoor Food Truck Rally to return to Washtenaw Farm Council grounds Saturday

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – This Saturday, the Indoor Food Truck Rally will return to the Washtenaw County Farm Council grounds for its monthly gathering of food trucks.

This month there will be new food trucks at the rally offering foods from lobster rolls and barbecue to donuts and ice cream.

Here is the February food truck lineup:

The Lobster Truck

Mi Compadre

Good Eats Mobile

Detroit BBQ

Ray’s Red Hots

Delectabowl

Hero or Villain Deli

Ms. K’s Kitchen

The Little Donut Factory

Korrielinn’s Cheesecakes

Motor City Sweet Treats

The Seafood Trailer

This month individual attendees will be asked to pay an admissions fee of $5 or a family fee of $10. Food from the trucks will be sold separately.

According to event host and Ms. K’s Kitchen owner Karen Bancrof, the funds raised by the fees will help to pay for the cost of the building, heating, paying staff, paying insurance and to make a donation towards Palliative Care.

Bancrof estimated that around 500 people attended the January food truck rally despite the weather.

For information on each of the February food trucks, visit the event website here.

The Washtenaw Farm Council grounds are at 5055 Ann Arbor-Saline Road.