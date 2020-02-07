Ann Arbor’s Paul Saginaw to open 24 hour delicatessen in Las Vegas

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Ann Arborites headed to Las Vegas no longer need to worry about where to find good eats.

Paul Saginaw, co-founder of Zingerman’s Delicatessen and the Chief Spiritual Officer of Zingerman’s Community of Businesses in Ann Arbor, will be opening his own Las Vegas eatery, Saginaw’s Delicatessen.

With a plan to open sometime in December, the 24/7 deli will operate inside the new Circa Resort & Casino currently being constructed.

A quintessential deli, Saginaw’s Delicatessen will show off a menu full of sandwiches, as well as non-sandwich alternatives including breakfast and dinner options, Matzo ball soup, latkes and onion rings.

Steelman Partners and Sixteenfifty were used to create the design and architecture of the Las Vegas deli. (STEELMAN PARTNERS)

While the Las Vegas eatery is not affiliated with Zingerman’s Community of Businesses, Saginaw will be using the Ann Arbor company as a supplier.

“We’ll certainly be using some of the Zingerman products - buying the products from Zingerman’s. [We’re] planning to use the cream cheese, some of the cheeses from the creamery, some of the baked goods from the bakehouse - the ones that can ship,” said Saginaw.

“Unfortunately, it’s not practical to ship the bread so we’re working with a local baker (who is very, very good) to get the rye bread right. But we’ll have ZIngerman’s Coffee, Zingerman’s candy. We’ll have Zingerman’s cheeses.”

Renderings of Saginaw's Delicatessen courtesy of Paul Saginaw. (STEELMAN PARTNERS)

To oversee his latest food-venture, Saginaw himself will be moving the Las Vegas in June.

Having visited the city when he was young, Saginaw said that he was taken by it. Being related to well known Detroit bookie, Charles “Chickie” Sherman, Saginaw said that gambling was in his DNA and that growing up he would regularly go to racetracks with his grandfather.

“So it’s just something I’ve been infatuated with for a long time and I would say, from very early on, I dreamed of kind of having a business out in Las Vegas. And then this opportunity came up,” said Saginaw.

To follow along with the deli’s construction, visit the Saginaw’s Delicatessen Facebook page.