Former Wolverine Braylon Edwards to speak on addiction, recovery in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – On Thursday, former Wolverine receiver Braylon Edwards will speak on addiction and recovery at a signing of his book, “Braylon Edwards: Doing It My Way: My Outspoken Life as a Michigan Wolverine, NFL Receiver, and Beyond.”

From 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Therapeutics, Edwards will speak to audiences about his journey with addiction, athletic success, fame, arrests and recovery.

A Detroit native, Edwards played for the Cleveland Browns, New York Jets, San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks after playing for the University of Michigan. During his time in collegiate football, Edwards was given the Fred Biletnikoff Award, named an All-America player in 2004 and set numerous Big Ten Conference records.

The book signing and talk are presented by Sports Marketing Agency (SMA), in partnership with the NFL Alumni Detroit Chapter. The event is one in a series being given by professional athletes shedding light on stigma around addiction, mental health and opioid abuse.

According to Edwards’ website,

“Braylon Edwards has heard all the talk— that he’s only out for himself, only about the money; he’s a bust, a bad guy, a troublemaker, a typical wide receiver who doesn’t get it. He’s also heard the cheering fans, heard them singing “The Victors” after wins in the Big House, and cherished the smiles he saw in the crowd. All of it leaves an impression, just as Edwards has left his mark in return. In this frank, unflinching autobiography, Edwards reveals the heartbeat behind the padded armor and shares how football helped him find his place and gave him a voice. He details his transformative time in Ann Arbor, how he felt when he was drafted by the Cleveland Browns, what was going through his head when he got traded to the Jets, and lays bare all the bumps, bruises, and unexpected turns along the way.”

Therapeutics is at 4673 Washtenaw Avenue.