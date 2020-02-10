Bowl with former Michigan football players in Ann Arbor during charitable event

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

ANN ARBOR – Bowl for a good cause with some of University of Michigan football’s star alumni at Revel & Roll on March 22.

Hosted by the Ann Arbor Sports Commission, Bowling Centers Association of Michigan and Football Alumni of Michigan, the event will raise funds for the Teammates Assistance Program which supports former players who are suffering from health issues related to playing football, including concussion-related conditions. TAP also helps former players who struggle with career or financial issues.

Organizers hope to raise $30,000 for TAP during the event.

U-M players who are scheduled to appear include:

Mike Martin

LaMarr Woodley

Ian Gold

Travis DeMeester

Jon Jansen

Tim Schulte and more

How it works

Participants can choose which level they’d like to purchase. Below are the varying levels and pricing, according to an event release:

Teammate (3 per lane) - $250 per teammate. Will be teamed on a lane with two other bowlers, a lane sponsor and a Star Athlete of the Past. Teammates receive two hours of bowling, food, two drink tickets, a signed custom bowling pin and an event retro-bowling shirt.

Team Sponsor (1 per lane) - $1,500. Team Sponsors receive two entries who are teamed on a lane with three other teammates and a Star Athlete of the Past. Team Sponsor bowlers receive the same gifts as Teammate entrants. Additionally, the Team Sponsor receives a lane sign, an ad in the event program and a logo on the digital screens during the event.

Fan - $50. Fans are able to enjoy the experience of M Go Bowl. Watch the event, eat and have fun.

One former University of Michigan Star Athlete of the Past will be on each lane.

Schedule of events:

Check-in opens: 11:30 a.m.

Bowling, food and drink: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Athlete bowling battle: 3:30 p.m.

Wrap-up speech and mingling: 3:45 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Revel & Roll is at 1950 S. Industrial Hwy.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.mgobowl.org.

