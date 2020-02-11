Humane Society of Huron Valley introduces rehoming service to help pets that owners cannot keep

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – If you are faced with the tough decision of rehoming your pet, the Humane Society of Huron Valley is making it a bit easier.

HSHV introduced a private rehoming page on its website. The service allows pet owners to find an adopter without surrendering the animal to a shelter, an atmosphere that can be stressful on cats and dogs.

"Our heart breaks daily for people who are forced to surrender their companion animals because of landlord rules -- or really any reason,” said Karie McMahon, HSHV’s intake manager. “And while we have a beautiful animal shelter, when animals have never known a home away from home, it can be especially hard on both people and their pets.”

People wishing to adopt can view the pets who need new homes and contact their owners directly to meet them.

“We also offer guidance to pet owners and adopters,” McMahon said. “And if someone adopts an unsterilized animal from the private adoption listing, we’ll help get that pet spayed or neutered.”