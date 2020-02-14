FOOLMoon, FestiFOOLs dates announced in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – WonderFool Productions, the group behind the delightfully quirky street parades FOOLMoon and FestiFOOLs, have announced the events’ 2020 spring dates.

Nighttime luminary parade FOOLMoon is in its 10th year and will take place on Friday, April 3 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Ann Arbor Farmers Market in Kerrytown.

The 14th annual FestiFOOLs - the daytime parade featuring giant papier-mâché puppets on Main Street - will take place on Sunday, April 5 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The A4 team got a sneak peek of the puppet warehouse last year:

This year’s theme is FossilFOOLS in honor of the 50th anniversary of Earth Day on April 22.

Want to get involved? WonderFool Productions is currently taking volunteers for both events.

To sign up, fill out this form.

Each year, a series of free luminary and puppet workshops take place leading up to the events. All ages are welcome. To find a workshop near you, click here.