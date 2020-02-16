Six ways to celebrate Mardi Gras in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Laissez les bons temps rouler! Between Feb. 21 and 25 let the good times roll with these Mardi Gras celebrations around Ann Arbor.

Feb. 21, 22, 24 -- 516 E. Liberty Street

To break up the monotony of winter, Necto will be hosting a weekend of Madi Gras fun with drink specials and live DJs. The celebrations will coincide with Nectos tother themed nights: Pride Friday, Frequency Saturday and Factory Monday. Doors will open at 9 p.m.

Feb. 22 -- 3109 Scio Church Road

For those looking for family-friendly celebrations, the Greek School of St Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church of Ann Arbor will host a dinner and dance party. Celebrating with Greek food, live music, and raffles the event costs $25 for adults, $15 for college students and $15 for children under 17. Children under 5 years old will be allowed entry for free.

To purchase tickets, contact a Greek School PTA member.

Feb. 23 -- 301 W. Huron Street

Hosted by Tammy’s Tastings, the cocktail class will focus on the Sazerac, New Orleans’ favorite cocktail. The 90-minute class will explore the different elements of the cocktails and attendees will be able to mix their own Sazerac while sampling others.

While the event is currently fully booked, those wanting to be waitlisted can email tammylc@tammystastings.com.

Feb. 25 -- 401 E. Liberty Street

Head downtown to Bar Louie where “The last day to be bad is so good” according to its website. A Fat Tuesday menu will be offered including Voodoo Pasta and drinks specials, like Hurricanes or Blue Bayous.

Feb. 25 -- 2501 Jackson Road

Continuing its yearly celebration the Roadhouse will have a special menu of New Orleans favorites like Paul Prudhomme’s blackened redfish, fried okra and spicy gumbo.

Feb. 25 -- 300 Detroit Street

Join DSFS for a night of live music, King Cake and Pączki at its Mardis Gras Party! Music will be played from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. by Detroit Street Stompers featuring Joe Fee, Ben Green, Tyler Rindo, Andrew Brown and fun will be had.