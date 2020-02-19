University of Michigan seeks potential victims of former doctor after sexual misconduct allegations surface

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Officials at the University of Michigan are looking for potential victims of a now-deceased doctor after sexual misconduct allegations against him recently surfaced.

Robert E. Anderson, was a former director of University Health Service and a former athletic team physician. He worked at the school from 1968 until his retirement in 2003. He died in 2008.

The investigation comes after a U-M Police investigation that began in July 2018 when a former student athlete wrote to Athletic Director Warde Manuel to detail abuse during medical exams by Anderson in the early 1970s.

The former patients described sexual misconduct and unnecessary medical exams. Most of the exams took place in the 1970s, with at least one reported incident as late as the 1990s.

“The allegations that were reported are disturbing and very serious,” said U-M President Mark Schlissel. “We promptly began a police investigation and cooperated fully with the prosecutor’s office.”

The University of Michigan is asking any former patients Anderson who believe they were subjected to sexual misconduct during a medical exam to contact the U-M Compliance Hotline at 866-990-0111.