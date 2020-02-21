Ann Arbor SPARK Announces Julie Wagner as its 2020 Annual Meeting keynote speaker

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor SPARK will host its annual meeting from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 29, 2020, at the Eastern Michigan University Student Center. The Ann Arbor SPARK annual meeting is attended by business, government, and academic leaders from across the Ann Arbor region and provides a unique networking opportunity.

Annual meeting attendees will learn about the region’s economic progress over the past year, find out who won the annual chair awards, and get a preview of new projects and initiatives for the coming year. It’s also an opportunity to learn about the impact of Ann Arbor SPARK’s work and the developments happening in the region’s tech ecosystem.

"Ann Arbor SPARK’s annual meeting is a unique event where leaders from the private, public, academic and non-profit sectors gather to reflect on our collective successes and look forward to our opportunities as a hub of innovation and economic prosperity," said Paul Krutko, president and CEO, Ann Arbor SPARK.

“Every year we are also pleased to present a keynote speaker that brings a national and global perspective to the opportunities and challenges facing communities like the Ann Arbor region. This year, we are pleased to be able to hear from Julie Wagner, president of The Global Institute on Innovation Districts – who will offer a global perspective on how our region competes against our peers and what that portends for the future.”

Wagner leads the Global Institute on Innovation Districts’ efforts to drive cutting-edge research, manage a global network of innovation districts, and provide evidence-based strategies to advance the practice. She also serves as president of Urban Insight, a boutique consulting practice dedicated to advancement of innovation districts.

Wagner has more than 25 years of experience advancing cities and urban areas. She is a nonresident senior fellow at The Brookings Institution, where she designed and led numerous global research initiatives, including the Bass Initiative for Innovation and Placemaking. She is also a visiting scholar for the Esade Business School’s Center for Global Economy and Geopolitics.

The Eastern Michigan University Student Center is located at 900 Oakwood St, Ypsilanti, Mich. 48197. Valet parking is provided.

Tickets for Ann Arbor SPARK’s annual meeting are available online at www.annarborusa.org/annual-meeting. Tickets purchased at the early bird rate, before March 1, are $75. General admission tickets are available after March 1 for $100.

This story was sponsored by Ann Arbor SPARK.

About Ann Arbor SPARK

Ann Arbor SPARK, a non-profit organization, is advancing the region by encouraging and supporting business acceleration, attraction and retention. The organization identifies and meets the needs of business at every stage, from start-ups to large organizations. Ann Arbor SPARK collaborates with business, academic, government, and community investor partners. For more information, please call (734) 761-9317 or visit www.AnnArborUSA.org.