University of Michigan-themed home hits market

HAMILTON, Mich. – A property in Hamilton, Mich. has hit the market and its owners are some serious University of Michigan fans.

Listed for $169,900, the three bedroom, one bath home at 4702 South St. is decked top-to-bottom with Wolverine memorabilia.

From what look like original stadium seats to Block M window treatments, collectible photographs to its maize and blue exterior, the owners have clearly put a lot of love and care into their collection.

Whether it comes with the home? Doubtful.

But enjoy some pictures of what might be one of the biggest U-M fan collections of all time.

Stadium seats are seen in the decked out living room at 4702 South St. (Next Door Photos Lakeshore)

The kitchen and dining room are covered top-to-bottom with collectible photographs at 4702 South St. (Next Door Photos Lakeshore)

The dining room at 4702 South St. (Next Door Photos Lakeshore)

A bedroom features Wolverines posters, curtains and a bedspread at 4702 South St. (Next Door Photos Lakeshore)

A second bedroom at 4702 South St. (Next Door Photos Lakeshore)

Every room in the house has Michigan decor -- even the bathroom. (Next Door Photos Lakeshore)

A maize and blue hallway leads to the bedrooms at 4702 South St. (Next Door Photos Lakeshore)

See the full listing here.