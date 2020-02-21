University of Michigan-themed home hits market
HAMILTON, Mich. – A property in Hamilton, Mich. has hit the market and its owners are some serious University of Michigan fans.
Listed for $169,900, the three bedroom, one bath home at 4702 South St. is decked top-to-bottom with Wolverine memorabilia.
From what look like original stadium seats to Block M window treatments, collectible photographs to its maize and blue exterior, the owners have clearly put a lot of love and care into their collection.
✉ Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!
Whether it comes with the home? Doubtful.
But enjoy some pictures of what might be one of the biggest U-M fan collections of all time.
See the full listing here.
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.