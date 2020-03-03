Ann Arbor’s new Gutman Gallery launching second exhibition Thursday

ANN ARBOR – The Guild of Artists & Artisans’ newly launched Gutman Gallery has announced its March exhibition opening date.

The fine art gallery and shop will be holding its second exhibition opening for “Fleur” on Thursday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event is free and open to the public and will feature light refreshments from Good Day Donuts, Mighty Good Coffee, TeaHaus, Wingman Water and more.

Visitors attending the exhibition are welcome to shop works of art made by The Guild’s artist members and enjoy live music by 17-year-old high school student Koro Kouyate who will be performing original acoustic numbers throughout the evening.

Gutman Gallery is an inclusive fine art space and welcomes all members of the community regardless of sexual orientation, gender, religion or ethnicity.

“Fleur” will feature juried artwork by the Guild’s artist members as well as non-members.

“Fleur" artists include Barbara Carson, Deborah Cherrin, Daniel Combs, Pamela Day, Amy Ferguson, Richard Franz, Carolyn Garay, John Gutoskey, Austin McGrath, Jim Neal, Colin O’Brien, Carmin Olson, Jesse Richard, Janet Rubenstein, Carolyn Weins and Jane Wilhelm.

Upcoming exhibitions and events:

“Fleur” - March 5-26

“POP! A pop culture exhibition” - April 16-30 (Artists may submit their work to appear in this exhibition through March 20 here

Youth Art Month: Beeswax Modeling Workshop on Saturday, March 7 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. (register for free here

It’s a Good Day Donut Pop-Up in the Gallery on Saturday, March 14 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Flower Arrangement Workshop with University Flower Shop on Thursday, March 26 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (To purchase tickets click here

“POP!” Opening Reception - Friday, April 17 from 6-9 p.m.

Gutman Gallery is at 118 N. 4th Ave.

Regular hours:

Tuesday-Friday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday-Monday: Closed

For more information, visit: www.gutmangallery.com