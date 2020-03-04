Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra brings the ‘Best of Broadway’ to Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – On March 14 and 15, the Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra will bring Broadway music to Ann Arbor’s Michigan Theater for back-to-back “Best of Broadway” performances.

A 70-minute program, each concert will have Broadway classics from Jerome Kern and Andrew Lloyd Webber as well as arrangements from Mamma Mia and West Side Story.

The symphony orchestra will be joined by guest conductor, Yaniv Segal. A multi-talented violinist, violist, singer, actor and conductor, Segal is currently an assistant conductor with the Detroit Symphony.

Accompanying Segal will be guest soloists Alan Williams, Samantha Rose Williams, Aaron Robinson and Samantha Buyers. All of the vocalists are students pursuing different musical degrees at the University of Michigan School of Music, Theatre, and Dance.

Tickets range in price between $30 to 35 and can be bought through the A2SO website. Children under 12 years old, students and seniors may receive discounted tickets from $10 to $30.

The March 14 concert will start at 8 p.m. while the March 15 concert will be at 4 p.m.

See the anticipated "Best of Broadway” program here.

The Michigan Theater is at 603 E. Liberty Street.