Detroit to Ann Arbor buses set to start routes March 16

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – On March 16, Ann Arborites will be able to comfortably ride from Ann Arbor to Detroit via new daily routes connecting the two cities.

Through its Twitter account, Regional Transit Authority of Southeast Michigan announced that the D2A2 express services routes the starting day and has since tweeted about tickets already having been purchased.

Great news! D2A2 has been approved! The service will begin on March 16th but you can purchase tickets now at https://t.co/qEwWAtkRnj @CatchTheRide @MichiganFlyer1 — RTA of Southeast MI (@RTAmichigan) March 4, 2020

Base-fare for a one-way ride will be $8, but tickets booked in advance will be discounted to $6. Seniors can purchase tickets for $4. Regular commuters between the two cities can purchase a book of 10 rides for $50.

There will be 16-weekday routes and 4-weekend routes operated by Michigan Flyer. Buses will leave hourly from the Blake Transit Center and arrive at the Grand Circus Park in Detroit. Routes will operate from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and from 9:45 a.m. to 8:15 p.m. on weekends.

The D2A2 express service is the result of joint efforts from the Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority and Regional Transit Authority of Southeast Michigan.

