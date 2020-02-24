Fares lowered for anticipated daily Detroit to Ann Arbor express buses

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Lower fares for the much-anticipated daily Detroit to Ann Arbor express buses, nicknamed D2A2, have been approved by regional transit authorities.

Announced in January, the buses will connect the two cities with inexpensive daily routes; however, concerns over the $12 one-way base fares were voiced during public meetings.

According to Regional Transit Authority, fares have been reduced for the D2A2 routes.

Currently, the proposed prices are:

One-way fare: $8

Advanced Booking /Weekly Commuter: $6

Senior/Disability Fare: $6

Seniors can also purchase a book of 10 rides for $50 total.

There will be 16 daily buses during the week and 4 buses operating on Saturdays and Sundays. Buses will leave from the Blake Transit Center from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and from 9:45 a.m. to 8:15 p.m. on weekends.

Buses will stop at the Grand Circus Park in Detroit.

For the exact times of the proposed routes or for more information, visit the D2A2 webpage.

The D2A2 buses are made possible through a partnership between the Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority and the Regional Transit Authority of Southeast Michigan.

