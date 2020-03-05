Your guide to luminary, puppet workshops around Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – What can be just as fun as the annual FOOLMoon and FestiFOOLs parades in town? The various community workshops leading up to the foolish events.

Each year, during the month leading up to WonderFool Productions’ annual evening and daytime parades, members of the community are invited to take part in a series of workshops around town that foster some serious creativity for all ages. Even better? Almost all of them are free of charge.

This year’s theme is Fossil Fools.

Read: FOOLMoon, FestiFOOLs dates announced in Ann Arbor

Whether you’re looking to create a one-of-a-kind luminary or an oversized papier-mâché puppet, the following workshops have you covered.

Workantile

When: March 8, 15, 22, & 29 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“Come to our popular drop-in Luminary Workshops at Workantile and get hands-on help from several of the region’s most talented public art artists. We will have everything you need from supplies, to coffee, to music and merriment.”

Participants of all ages and artistic ability are invited to join.

Can’t make it? Here are WonderFool Productions’ instructions for making a luminary at home.

Workantile is at 118 S. Main St.

Ann Arbor District Library

The Ann Arbor District Library will be holding a series of puppet building workshops. Build your own or take part in a larger community project. Workshops on FOOLMoon lanterns will also be offered.

March 15: Community Giant Puppet in the Downtown Secret Lab from 1-2:30 p.m.

March 18: Make Your Own Puppet at the Pittsfield Branch from 6:30-8 p.m.

March 22: Make Your Own Puppet in the Downtown Lobby from 1-4 p.m.

March 29: Finish Up Big & Small Puppets in the Downtown Secret Lab & Multipurpose Room from 1-2:30 p.m.

April 2: Paper Lanterns at the Malletts Creek Branch from 2-3 p.m.

April 5: Meet Up & March To FestiFOOLs in the Downtown Youth Area from 3:30-3:40 p.m.

FestiFOOLs Studio

When: March 7, 14, 21, 28; April 4

Every Saturday leading up to FestiFOOLs, lend a helping hand at the puppet warehouse from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. See puppets from years past on full display, help create those famous oversized puppets or create something yourself.

The FestiFOOLs studio is at 1239 Kipke Drive, Ann Arbor. Please call the studio at 734-763-7550 if you have any trouble finding the location.

Hands-On Museum

When: March 7, 14, 21, 27 at 11 a.m. and April 3, 5 at 2 p.m.

Make your own fossil-inspired creations in the ScienceWorks classroom on the first floor of the museum while learning more about how fossils are formed.

The Hands-On Museum workshops cost $6 per person. Click here for more information.

Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum is at 220 E. Ann St.

Ann Arbor Art Center

When: March 14 from noon to 4 p.m. and April 5 from 2:30-5 p.m.

March 14: Create a Recycle-Saurus puppet for this year’s FestiFOOLs parade. Families are encouraged to arrive before 3 p.m. since the project may take one hour. All children must be accompanied by an adult.

April 5: It’s show time! Meet at the Ann Arbor Art Center at 3:30 p.m. with your puppets to walk together with Art Center staff and their giant Recycle-Saurus puppet. Pre-parade refreshments will be offered as early as 2:30 p.m. and supplies will be on hand to create festive dinosaur egg shakers.

Ann Arbor Art Center is at 117 W. Liberty St.

Happy creating!

For more information, visit www.wonderfoolproductions.org.