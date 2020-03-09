Bernie Sanders rally in Ann Arbor attracts more than 10,000

ANN ARBOR – Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders made his fourth appearance in Michigan at the University of Michigan on Sunday evening.

According to campaign officials, a crowd of 10,240 packed the Diag to see the Senator.

Colleen Robinson and her son Sterling Ebel drove from Waterville, Ohio to attend the rally.

Colleen Robinson and her son Sterling Ebel of Waterville, Ohio at the Bernie Sanders rally in Ann Arbor on March 8, 2020. (Meredith Bruckner)

“I’m actually Canadian and I have a green card," said Robinson. “I know what it’s like to have medicare for all, or at least the equivalent of it. And ever since I moved to the United States, I miss it. I miss the security. When you have children and you have universal healthcare like they do in Canada, you don’t have to worry.”

Ebel, who was introduced to Sanders by his mom, said he sees Sanders as a force against social injustice.

“I think he’s the best candidate to fight inequality and injustice in the United States," said Ebel. “And I think he’s working really hard to improve the country for everyone and not just the rich.”

A self-professed Bernie fan, Robinson said she has Sanders T-shirts, bumper stickers and campaign posters in her windows and yard.

University of Michigan junior Sarah Higuchi-Crowell and sophomore Kilala Ichie-Vincent hold up 'Bernie' signs ahead of his rally in Ann Arbor on March 8, 2020. (Meredith Bruckner)

“We strongly support him and I really do believe he is the best thing for this country,” she said. “We need Bernie.”

Following speeches by Sen. Jeff Irwin, State Rep. Yousef Rabhi and 2018 gubernatorial candidate Abdul El-Sayed, Sanders was introduced by U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who endorsed him ahead of Michigan’s primary on Tuesday.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez endorses Bernie Sanders during his campaign stop in Ann Arbor on March 8, 2020. (Meredith Bruckner)

During his speech, Sanders touched upon his commitment to healthcare for all, affordable childcare, eradicating student debt, legalizing marijuana nationwide, enforcing sweeping gun reform and more.

He also addressed his rival on the democratic ticket, whom he acknowledged enjoys broad support from the political establishment.

“I understand that Joe Biden has the support of the entire political establishment. I got that,” said Sanders. “But we have the support of some of the strongest grassroots movements in this country. We have the support of some of the best unions in this country. And I will 100 times over prefer that grassroots support than establishment support.”

Bernie Sanders supporters gather on the Diag at the University of Michigan on March 8, 2020. (Meredith Bruckner)

Sanders came to Ann Arbor after a weekend of rallies in Detroit, Dearborn and Grand Rapids. Earlier on Sunday, civil rights activist the Rev. Jesse Jackson Jr. joined Sanders on stage at his rally in Grand Rapids and endorsed the candidate. Biden is expected in Michigan on Monday ahead of the Tuesday primary.

“Tuesday is a very, very important day and Michigan is the most important state coming up on Tuesday," Sanders told the crowd dense with students. "We need you to come out to vote or to vote early. We need you to bring out your friends and families and coworkers.

"Tell (your friends) to stop complaining and to stand up and fight back. Let’s win here in Michigan. Let us win the democratic nomination. And together let us defeat Donald Trump.”