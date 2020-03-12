7 ways to use the new Ann Arbor-to-Detroit bus route

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

ANN ARBOR – At Ann Arbor SPARK, we’re pretty excited about the new hourly, downtown-to-downtown bus service between Ann Arbor and Detroit (also known as D2A2). Here are some ideas for how to maximize the new service.

Launching Monday, March 16, the wifi-enabled buses will connect Ann Arbor’s Blake Transit Center and Detroit’s Grand Circus Park with inexpensive hourly routes.

Weekdays

Detroit: The first departure to Ann Arbor is at 5:45 a.m. and the last is at 11 p.m.

Ann Arbor: The first departure to Detroit is at 6 a.m. and the last is at 10 p.m.

Saturday & Sunday

Detroit: The first departure to Ann Arbor is at 11:45 a.m. and the last is at 11 p.m.

Ann Arbor: The first departure to Detroit is at 9:45 a.m. and the last is at 8:15 p.m.

Given the new options to get between Detroit and Ann Arbor, here are a few ways we’re planning to utilize the new service:

