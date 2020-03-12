7 ways to use the new Ann Arbor-to-Detroit bus route
The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.
ANN ARBOR – At Ann Arbor SPARK, we’re pretty excited about the new hourly, downtown-to-downtown bus service between Ann Arbor and Detroit (also known as D2A2). Here are some ideas for how to maximize the new service.
Launching Monday, March 16, the wifi-enabled buses will connect Ann Arbor’s Blake Transit Center and Detroit’s Grand Circus Park with inexpensive hourly routes.
Weekdays
Detroit: The first departure to Ann Arbor is at 5:45 a.m. and the last is at 11 p.m.
Ann Arbor: The first departure to Detroit is at 6 a.m. and the last is at 10 p.m.
Saturday & Sunday
Detroit: The first departure to Ann Arbor is at 11:45 a.m. and the last is at 11 p.m.
Ann Arbor: The first departure to Detroit is at 9:45 a.m. and the last is at 8:15 p.m.
Given the new options to get between Detroit and Ann Arbor, here are a few ways we’re planning to utilize the new service:
- Head to a meeting in Detroit without the concern of knowing exactly where to park. We’re excited to not have to worry about finding a parking space for a meeting, and then refinding a space after we return to Ann Arbor. Plus, it avoids the cost of parking.
- Check out a Tiger’s game during the day then back to A2. A sunny day at the ballpark makes for a great team outing. The home opener is on March 30 at 1:10 p.m.
- Get some slightly-more-productive “laptop time” on your way to Detroit, instead of just being able to make calls or listen to something. Free wi-fi will help you stay connected!
- NAIAS is taking place from June 5 – 20 this year. We’re excited to use this to get downtown for the show and then back to Ann Arbor later in the day.
- Attend a meetup at TechTown, Bamboo Detroit (like the Startup Detroit Meetup), or re:purpose’s Startup Happy Hour. The same goes for our Detroit friends! Attend A2 Mobility Tech, A2 New Tech, or one of Ann Arbor SPARK’s numerous events. Scooters and bikes are available in both cities to help you go that last mile! In Detroit, check out a MoGo bike from Grand Circus Park. MoGo is available 24-7-365 and has 44 self-serve bike share stations in the greater downtown area.
- Check out the latest Mobility Meetup at the PlanetM Landing Zone (held at WeWork).
- Jump on a scooter and check out Ford’s latest renovations on the Michigan Central Station, and then eat at Slow’s.
