Ann Arbor’s FOOLMoon, FestiFOOLs canceled amid COVID-19 concerns

ANN ARBOR – On Wednesday, WonderFool Productions announced that its annual events FOOLMoon and FestiFOOLs will not take place as planned over public safety concerns amid the state’s first confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Additionally, all of its luminary and puppet workshops -- except for the program at the Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum -- have been canceled.

Below is the full statement from its website:

To Our FOolish Friends,

To limit the potential spread of COVID-19 and other nasty viruses, and help keep those around us healthy and safe, WonderFool Productions is joining the growing list of local partners in Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County who are changing plans.

Gazillions of people make FOOLMoon and FestiFOOLs a foolish tradition each year. With no hand sanitizer in sight, and paper supplies vanishing before our eyes, there are simply not enough HazMat suits to keep us safe.

Our spring celebrations — FOOLMoon and FestiFOOLs – and WFP’s luminary workshops in March at Workantile will not take place as planned.

Can we imagine new ways to be foolishly creative in the midst of these times? We think so. Stay tuned.

We are in touch with our community partners and will keep you informed as they confirm any schedule changes. To date, the following partner programs have been canceled:

Ann Arbor Art Center – FestiFOOLs Family Drop-in on Saturday, March 14 and Wildly Creative Creature Hats Workshop on Saturday, March 21 and Sunday, March 22 have been canceled. Visit annarborartcenter.org for more information.

Ann Arbor District Library – all workshops in March have been canceled. Visit AADL.org for updates.

Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum – as of today, no schedule changes. Visit aahom.org for workshop updates.

Please visit our website for the latest updates and reach out to us by email at wonderfoolproductions@gmail.com with your questions and creative ideas!

This is an amazing moment for us to call on our collective creativity and make something even more extraordinary together. Let’s make that happen.

Be well FOOLish friends! We are GrateFOol for YOU! Now, go wash your hands…

Your WonderFOol Crew,

Jeri Rosenberg, Board President Jennifer Goulet, Executive Director

Shary Brown, Treasurer Suzanne Upton, Secretary

