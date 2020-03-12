Gifts of Art cancels March concerts at University Hospital in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Gifts of Art concerts at the University of Michigan Hospital have been canceled for the rest of March.

The cancellations were announced through a tweet by Carrie McClintock, communications & performing arts coordinator of the Gifts of Art program.

Concerts were planned for today, March 19 and March 26.

The April concerts have not yet been canceled.

The free concerts are typically played in the main lobby of the University Hospital for patients and their families. The concerts are organized by Gifts of Art, an arts in medicine program that brings musical performance and art exhibitions into Michigan Medicine facilities.

