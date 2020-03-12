Washtenaw Community College joins list of schools to cancel face-to-face classes

ANN ARBOR – Washtenaw Community College has joined the growing list of schools to cancel classes in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

On Wednesday, WCC president Rose B. Bellanca sent a letter to the school community announcing the new measures.

For more information and updates on the coronavirus, visit www.wccnet.edu/coronavirus.

See Bellanca’s full statement below:

March 11, 2020 Washtenaw Community College

We’re living in unusual times. The college has developed a variety of plans based on many scenarios associated with COVID-19 while continually monitoring recommended actions. One of the lone consistencies in this continually fluid reality is that it’s creating significant concern for members of our community.

Our friends at the universities nearby have announced they’re moving classes online and to other alternative formats. The ability for a community college to make that same decision is complicated by the many hands-on, occupational education courses that we offer students.

To address this concern, WCC is cancelling all face-to-face credit and non-credit classes on Thursday, March 12 through Saturday, March 14 to give our faculty an opportunity to consider alternative methods of instructional delivery. Online classes will continue as scheduled. The campus and all campus services will remain open. All faculty and staff should report as normal.

Starting Monday, March 16, we are suspending face-to-face instruction in lectures, seminars and other classroom settings and will move them to alternative instruction until Monday, April 6. We are working with faculty and staff on laboratory and performance classes, and the college will provide additional guidance as soon as possible.

We have more decisions to make and planning is happening in full force, with our top priority being the safety of our students, faculty and staff. Please understand some next steps will need to be put in place quickly. We will notify all students and employees as soon as possible and appreciate your patience and understanding.

Sincerely,

Rose B. Bellanca, Ed.D.

President

