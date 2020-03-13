46ºF

Ann Arbor District Library closes branch locations indefinitely

Patrons urged to keep library items until branches reopen

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

Seating at the Ann Arbor District Library Pittsfield branch. All branches will be closed indefinitely.
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Ann Arbor District Library will be closing all five of its branch locations starting today, March 13, at 6 p.m.

In a statement posted by Library Director Josie Parker on its website, the AADL has decided to close all branches indefinitely so as to reduce the spread of COVID-19 amongst the Ann Arbor community.

During the closure, patrons with library items are encouraged to not return them and to not put items in library drop-boxes until the library reopens. The AADL anticipates changing due dates for items, including MeLCat items from other libraries, to April 30.

Those with items being held by the library will have their items available when the library reopens.

Patrons are encouraged to download library items and to check the AADL’s social pages for updates while branches are closed.

The Sweetwaters Coffee & Tea inside the Westgate branch will be closed during this time.

See the statement for more specifics.

