Literati Bookstore in Ann Arbor closing ‘indefinitely’ over coronavirus concerns

ANN ARBOR – Literati Bookstore announced on its Facebook page Friday afternoon that it will be closing indefinitely, effectively immediately, over public safety concerns.

“We are concerned about our community and our staff safety,” wrote the owners in the post.

Literati Bookstore is a popular destination for all things books and it has a coffee bar above its shop where locals can be seen regularly meeting and working.

In 2019, Literati was named Publishers Weekly’s Bookstore of the Year.

The owners hope customers will continue to support them on their online store.

To our knowledge, Literati is the first business in the city to close to the public over the COVID-19 outbreak.

