Ann Arbor Public Schools releases food service plan during closure

ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor Public Schools has released its plan for students to pick up meals during its three week closure due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

AAPS Superintendent Jeanice Kerr Swift addressed the topic of food insecurity within the school system during a COVID-19 update broadcast on March 11.

“I want to be clear that here in the Ann Arbor Public Schools, we understand that one in four students will arrive to our schools everyday and count on that school lunch," said Swift. "For some of the students, that may be the only warm meal that they get.”

AAPS has partnered with Chartwells Food Service, Durham Transportation Services and the Ann Arbor Police Department to coordinate the distribution of meals during this time.

Pick up will be available on the following dates from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.:

Monday, March 16

Tuesday, March 17 (for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday meals)

Friday, March 20 (for Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday meals)

Tuesday, March 24 (for Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday meals)

Friday, March 27 (for Friday, Saturday, Sunday meals)

Tuesday, March 31 (for Tuesday and Wednesday meals)

Thursday, April 2 (for Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday meals)

Meals can be picked up at the following locations:

Peace Neighborhood Center - Peace Maple Meadows Satellite- West Ann Arbor Satellite - 1111 N. Maple Road

The Pinelake Village Coop - outside the clubhouse - 2680 Adrienne Dr.

Lakestone Apartments - outside the clubhouse 4275 Eyrie Dr.

Scio Farms - outside the clubhouse- 6655 Jackson Road

Orchard Grove - outside the clubhouse0 2835 S. Wagner

Carpenter Elementary - Outside the school 4250 Central Blvd.

Scarlett Middle School - Outside the school 3300 Lorraine

Community Action Network (CAN) sites:

Arrowwood Hills Community Center - 2566 Arrowwood Trail

Bryant Community Center - 3 W. Eden CT.

Green Baxter Court Community Center - 1737 Green Rd.

Hikone Community Center - 2724 Hikone Dr.

Individuals who can’t make it to one of the food pick-ups or have concerns about food allergies are asked to call the AAPS Food Service Hotline at 734-994-2265.

AAPS will distribute these meals -- containing a balanced breakfast and lunch -- to children and parents or guardians. The meals are intended for children up to 18 years old and special needs students up to 26 years old.

Since the district is practicing social distancing, it asks that all meals are picked up and taken home to eat.

If you or someone you know needs food, visit www.foodgatherers.org/needfood for an up-to-date list of food distribution and meal program sites. You can also call Food Gatherers directly at 734-761-2796.

Food Gatherers is in touch with each school district in Washtenaw County about meal distribution during the closures.

“I think the really important message is that the safety network is aware of this situation and Food Gatherers will ensure that kids get fed if the schools can’t meet the need," said Food Gatherers’ Chief Development Officer Helen Starman.

Starman said that Food Gatherers will remain open and will continue to distribute food to the local community.

Want to help during school closures and quarantines?

Below are some suggestions, according to Food Gatherers:

Donate Funds

Food Gatherers will continuously assess the emergency food needs in our community. In this unprecedented situation, financial donations provide Food Gatherers the most flexibility to best respond to these emerging needs.

To make a donation now visit www.foodgatherers.org/donate or call 734-761-2796.

Donate Food

We are accepting food donations during our regularly scheduled hours. For more information visit www.foodgatherers.org/givefood.

Donate Lunches with Love

These pre-packed meal bags are a great way to provide ready-to-eat food to our community. To learn more, click here and see page 2.

Volunteer

Food Gatherers relies on volunteers to support our operations. For the safety of staff and volunteers, we are implementing additional food safety and sanitary measures in our warehouse and Community Kitchen. To learn more about our volunteer needs, visit www.foodgatherers.org/volunteer.