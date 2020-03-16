Senator Irwin to hold virtual town hall addressing coronavirus in Washtenaw County

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – On Wednesday at 7 p.m., Michigan Senator Jeff Irwin is set to hold an online town hall meeting to address the coronavirus.

Sen. Irwin, who represents the 18th District in Washtenaw County, will share information from the State of Michigan and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Community members will be able to ask questions during the town hall.

The virtual meeting will be done through Facebook here.

Sen. Irwin will be joined by Washtenaw County Commissioner Katie Scott.

The 18th District is comprised of Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti, Saline, part of Milan, and the townships of Ann Arbor, Augusta, Pittsfield, Salem, Superior, York and Ypsilanti.

✉ Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!