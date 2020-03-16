University of Michigan parents pull students from dorms amid virus outbreak

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – From on campus living straight to the moving trucks.

There’s a lot of uncertainty up in the air about coronavirus. However, some parents aren’t waiting around to pull their kids from the dorms.

If you took look around University of Michigan’s campus Monday, you’d think it was moving day, even though we’re nowhere close to May.

“I actually lived in this dorm since I was a freshman. So it’s kind of sad that I’m leaving all of a sudden because of this virus to have to go home and probably gonna be a home for several months,” said student, Rabi Osagi.

Rabi’s a senior engineering major and one of the students who decided to go home in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak. Now she’s unsure about what she’s looked forward to this entire time, her graduation ceremony.

“They were really looking forward to graduating and looking forward to commencement obviously and now that’s up in the air,” said Rabi’s mother, Amina.

Amina is also mother to another senior at U of M, bringing the number of children who have to finish out the year taking classes online up to 2.

“They’re joking about it and thinking maybe they’ll go to graduate school so they can get the chance to graduate,” added Amina.

But the senior is mainly concerned for the students who may not have anywhere to go outside of the dorm.

“My family’s very fortunate. So I’m just praying for people who are really at risk at this time. Hopefully people can stay safe and get the things that they need and hopefully people can just look out for one another you know,” concluded Rabi.

Rabi’s also a Resident Assistant (RA). She says she’s happy that her bosses were flexible in allowing her to leave campus during this time of uncertainty.

