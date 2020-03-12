Beaumont Health launches coronavirus hotline for patients with symptoms, puts visitor restrictions in place

DETROIT – Beaumont Health launched a coronavirus hotline and implemented hospital visitor restrictions Thursday.

Hotline information

Patients who have coronavirus symptoms, including cough, fever and difficulty breathing, are asked to call the hotline at 248-551-7000 before they visit a doctor. This is so health care providers can lessen the chances of other people being exposed.

The hotline is specifically for people who are experiencing symptoms, not general information about the virus. Beaumont has created a webpage with general information.

The line is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. If you need medical attention when the line is not available, contact the doctor or emergency room before going there.

Visitor restrictions

Visitor restrictions at all of Beaumont’s eight hospitals begin 9 a.m. Friday.

Below are the restrictions that will be in place:

No visitors will be allowed in rooms of patients with pending or positive COVID-19 tests, except under extreme circumstances.

Anyone under the age of 16 is restricted from visiting, except under extreme circumstances.

Most patients will be allowed two visitors who must remain in the hospital room for the duration of the visit. All visitors will be required to be screened for symptoms of respiratory illness: fever, runny nose, cough and shortness of breath, prior to entering one of our hospitals. Individuals with these symptoms will not be permitted to visit patients. After a visit is complete, visitors must leave the hospital and cannot remain in waiting areas, public areas or cafeterias.



Beaumont noted that some exceptions may be made for end-of-line situations or other extreme circumstances.