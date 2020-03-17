City of Ann Arbor halts all non-essential operations until April 5

ANN ARBOR – The city of Ann Arbor has announced it will close all non-essential operations through April 5 to align with state executive orders to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

Critical services like police, fire, emergency operations, drinking water, waste water and waste pickup and recycling will not be impacted by these measures.

When possible, essential city staff will be working remotely.

City services can be accessed online at www.a2gov.org/services or via email or phone. Parking tickets, property taxes, water bills can be paid online. Applications for permits and other customer service options are also available online.

Customer Service Center staff can be reached by leaving a message at 734-794-6320 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Staff can also be reached via email at customerservice@a2gov.org.

The A2 Fix It app will continue to address issues reported via the app or the problem reporting website.

City building, rental and trade inspections are still being scheduled at this time by calling 734-794-6263 or emailing building@a2gov.org.

As the city monitors the rapidly evolving situation, residents are asked to check its COVID-19 updates site: www.a2gov.org/covid19.

The city recommends the Centers for Disease Control’s prevention strategies to protect from infection, which include: