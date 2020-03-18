Ann Arbor Film Festival to offer free festival films, film events online

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Having suspended its in-person film screenings over public health and safety concerns, the Ann Arbor Film Festival will be streaming live viewings of its films for free between March 24 and 29.

This year is the 58th annual festival, but the first to be entirely digital. Film fans will be able to watch shorts and feature films from various genres through the AAFF Vimeo. Moderated question-and-answer sessions with filmmakers will be done entirely online after the screenings.

“Our commitment to the filmmakers, the art of moving image, and to our audience is too strong to throw everyone’s hard work away. The filmmakers deserve to have their work seen by an audience and by our jurors in consideration of the awards. In this time of quarantine lockdown, people are in the perfect position to take in the best moving image art of our time,” said Ann Arbor Film Festival Director Leslie Raymond in a recent statement.

Films will be shown every two hours starting and ending at select times. The first film will be shown at 5 p.m. on March 24.

Shorts and feature films that are in competition with one another will be screened online throughout the festivals six days and judged by jurors. Films that win juror-awards will be shown on March 29 at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

See the full film schedule here.

Films participating at the 58th Ann Arbor Film Festival are not rated and are intended for mature audiences unless otherwise noted.