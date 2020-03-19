Ann Arbor District Library launches online live programming

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Having shut its doors to the public on March 13, the Ann Arbor District Library is offering some of its usual programming online through AADL.TV.

Through its Youtube channel, AADL.TV, patrons can join library staff for storytime, learn neat tricks, do crafts, play trivia and watch videos of previous AADL events.

Viewers can participate with staff as they play games, get ready for Monster Madness or even learn basic guitar skills.

Programming will evolve over time but as of now, small library patrons (and their parents) can get ready for 10 a.m. storytime every weekday as well as an afternoon craft. On Wednesday nights at 7 p.m., patrons will be able to play a few rounds of Quiplash with AADL Deputy Director Eli Neiburger.

Adult patrons can prepare for more adult-friendly programming in the evenings.

Special surprises and experimental programs are also in the works. Check the AADL Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts for regular updates and schedules.

Although AADL.TV has only been live since Tuesday, patrons have already flooded the library’s social media with videos, photos and messages of support.

Looking for more fun? Play the AADL’s Bummer Game while stuck at home.

