Ann Arbor District Library rolls out virtual programming after closing its branches

ANN ARBOR – With many residents at home, the Ann Arbor District Library will launch some new programs this week that can be enjoyed in the comfort of your own living room.

The hope is to keep the community engaged while all branches remain closed over measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Below are the new programs that launch this week:

AADL TV

Starting Tuesday, AADL staff will begin live streaming programs from their homes. This includes storytime and kids crafts for little ones and adult-geared programming like book discussions, trivia and more.

The Bummer Game!

Developed as an alternative to AADL’s popular online Summer Game, the Bummer Game will take place throughout the winter and spring. It’s live now and will be dropping three new badges at noon everyday.

Check aadl.org or AADL social media channels for updates.

Download of the Day

Each day, AADL will curate one item for its Download of the Day that patrons can enjoy. With so much online content, the library is hoping it will encourage patrons to explore its vast online offerings.

Get involved on social media

AADL is also asking that people tag them on social media to show what they’re doing at home with AADL stuff. You can find the library on Twitter: @aadl and on Instagram: @aadlgram. The library will share tagged posts to show how the community is enjoying their checked out items at home.

Finally, the library asks that patrons not bring back any AADL items. The library has extended all due dates and wants people to keep their items at home until they are notified to bring them back. All library locations are closed until further notice.