Ann Arbor Distilling Co. turns spirits into hand sanitizer for Ann Arbor community

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Ann Arbor Distilling Co. has been turning its spirits into hand sanitizer for the Ann Arbor area community during a time of sanitizer shortages.

Using a base grain spirit that would typically be used for seasonal gins, A2DC has been mixing up batches of sanitizer by combining the spirit with aloe juice.

The spirit-juice mixture is 75 percent alcohol and is available to the public for free in 4-ounce bottles per guest -- although guests are encouraged to bring their own 4-ounce container.

Spray bottles are suggested as the thin mixture lacks gels.

Through email, Olivia Chadwick, Marketing Director of the Ann Arbor Distilling Co., said that the company decided to make the hand sanitizer because it always has access to high-proof alcohol, a component of many sanitizers.

Community members can stop by the Water Hill neighborhood distillery between noon and 6 p.m. from Tuesdays to Fridays to grab a bottle or to fill up their own.

Ann Arbor Distilling Co. is at 220 Felch Street.

