Ann Arbor-based nonprofit website aims to save small business favorites around Southeast Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Those wanting to help small businesses in Southeast Michigan from the comfort of their homes now have another way to show their support.

Save MI Faves, a one-stop-directory for buying gift cards, connects Michigan consumers with their favorite shopping spaces or eateries that have been closed or seriously impacted by the novel coronavirus.

Ann Arborites can find a range of local businesses from restaurants and salons to bookstores and gift shops.

Online shoppers can search for small businesses by category, town or by a specific search term. Having selected a store or eatery, consumers are directed straight to the business’ gift card page. Proceeds then go directly to the businesses to mitigate the crushing impact of COVID-19.

Those who cannot find their favorite business can ask for it to be added through the “Submit a Fave” form.

Created by Josh Botkin, an entrepreneur in residence at the University of Michigan Zell Lurie Institute, and Steve Schwartz, co-founder of Ann Arbor-based Genomenon, Save MI Faves currently lists over 120 Michigan small businesses.

Inspired by a similar platform created by Instagram founders Kaitlyn and Mike Krieger, Botkin and Schwartz created the online nonprofit to save their favorite Michigan businesses.