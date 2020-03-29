Ann Arbor-based nonprofit website aims to save small business favorites around Southeast Michigan
Save MI Faves helps consumers save their faves
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Those wanting to help small businesses in Southeast Michigan from the comfort of their homes now have another way to show their support.
Save MI Faves, a one-stop-directory for buying gift cards, connects Michigan consumers with their favorite shopping spaces or eateries that have been closed or seriously impacted by the novel coronavirus.
Ann Arborites can find a range of local businesses from restaurants and salons to bookstores and gift shops.
Online shoppers can search for small businesses by category, town or by a specific search term. Having selected a store or eatery, consumers are directed straight to the business’ gift card page. Proceeds then go directly to the businesses to mitigate the crushing impact of COVID-19.
Those who cannot find their favorite business can ask for it to be added through the “Submit a Fave” form.
Created by Josh Botkin, an entrepreneur in residence at the University of Michigan Zell Lurie Institute, and Steve Schwartz, co-founder of Ann Arbor-based Genomenon, Save MI Faves currently lists over 120 Michigan small businesses.
Inspired by a similar platform created by Instagram founders Kaitlyn and Mike Krieger, Botkin and Schwartz created the online nonprofit to save their favorite Michigan businesses.
