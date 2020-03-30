Ann Arbor’s Food Gatherers to benefit from statewide Million Meals Challenge

ANN ARBOR – The COVID-19 crisis has hit home for hungry Michiganders experiencing food insecurity amid school closures and layoffs.

In an effort to address the issue, a statewide fundraiser called The Million Meal Challenge has been launched to bolster Michigan’s seven regional food banks, including Ann Arbor’s Food Gatherers.

The initiative was launched by the Michigan Farm Bureau Family and Companies and the Farm Bureau Insurance of Michigan Agent Charitable Fund. Each organization will donate $50,000 during the campaign and will match up to $50,000 in additional donations from members, supporters and clients.

“Once again, the Michigan Farm Bureau Family of Companies has stepped up during a time of unprecedented need in our state,” executive director of Food Bank Council of Michigan Dr. Phil Knight said in a statement. “Together, we can ensure that every child, family and senior has food in all of Michigan’s 83 counties as we meet the demands of COVID-19 head on.”

Organizers hope the Million Meal Challenge will reach every resident in need during the unprecedented novel virus outbreak.

“Right now, it is ever more important for the citizens of our state to come together,” CEO, Farm Bureau Insurance of Michigan Don Simon said in a statement. “As we all battle this pandemic, the need to provide Michigan children and families with healthy meals during this trying time is a great way for us to do just that. The entire Farm Bureau family is proud to sponsor this challenge so that together, with our partners and community members, we can provide one million meals.”

To learn more or to make a donation, visit www.justgiving.com/campaign/millionmeals.