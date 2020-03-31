Michigan Medicine partners with Food Gatherers to collect food at drive-up donation site

ANN ARBOR – Michigan Medicine has expanded its drive-up donation site collecting much-needed personal protective gear to include food donations.

The health system has partnered with Food Gatherers to help alleviate food insecurity for community members affected financially by closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting Tuesday, the site began accepting non-perishable food and toiletries for those in need. Food Gatherers will be distributing the items to more than 100 local nonprofit partners.

Donations will be accepted on weekdays and Saturdays from noon to 5 p.m. at Dock 90 of 2800 Plymouth Rd. at U-M’s North Campus Research Complex.

TODAY! We start collecting food for @FoodGatherers, as well as protective #PPE gear for our staff & patients, at our donation site @umich's North Campus Research Complex. Open 12-5 Mon. - Sat.



Details & list of most-needed items: https://t.co/9ZS1dFEl22 #DoingMIPart pic.twitter.com/Y1lG5bmwte — Michigan Medicine (@umichmedicine) March 31, 2020

✉ Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

The site is staffed so that donors who drive up to drop off their donations do not have to get out of their cars.

According to Food Gatherers, the most-needed supplies are:

Hearty canned soups such as beef stew and chili, especially low-sodium

Canned fish and chicken, low-sodium preferred

Canned vegetables, low-sodium or no salt

Pasta, canned or dry packaged

Rice

Cereal and oatmeal

Granola bars

Nut butters or jelly, plastic jars only

Baby food and formula, plastic containers only

Liquid nutrition drinks such as Ensure

Diapers and wipes

Soap and shampoo

Toothbrushes and toothpaste

Disposable razors

Other unopened, in-date toiletry and non-perishable food items will be accepted. Glass jars will not be accepted.

“We have been astounded by the generosity of our community, from individuals to major companies, as they helped us overcome supply-chain disruptions for the gear our front-line staff need most,” senior vice president and chief operating officer of U-M Health System-Michigan Medicine Tony Denton said in a statement.

“Access to healthy food is a key social determinant of health, and food insecurity was already a major challenge for many within our community even before the coronavirus pandemic arrived. We are pleased to partner with Food Gatherers to make a health difference through this drive to collect food and other items that our community needs most in this time of economic disruption.”

The health system and the food rescue organization already partner on the Meals on Wheels programs for the Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti communities.

“We could not be more grateful for Michigan Medicine’s food drive,” Food Gatherers CEO Eileen Spring said in a statement. “We are open and serving the community, but the current social distancing and shelter-at-home orders have significantly disrupted our usual food rescue and food drive supply chains. This special effort of our medical community, while they are also working to fight COVID-19, is truly appreciated.”

Have protected gear that you want to donate?

Michigan Medicine is accepting new or unused of the following:

Disposable face masks

N95 masks, sometimes called respirators

Eye protection including face shields and safety goggles

3-D printing note: Details about officially sanctioned 3-D printing specificatons for face shields will be shared soon

Disposable gowns

Disposable gloves, especially non-latex

Disposable surgical caps

Disposable foot covers

Wipes: bleach or antimicrobial

Hand sanitizer

Nasal swabs with nylon shafts

Powered air-purifying respirators and PAPR hoods

Viral or universal transport medium

Containers of protective gear that have been opened are accepted.

Michigan Medicine is currently deciding whether to accept donations homemade masks. It encourages those making masks to donate at this time to other organizations that are requesting them.

According to Michigan Medicine, in its first week the donation drive collected: